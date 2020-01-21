AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lifted by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 3.1% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after buying an additional 9,065,487 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,538,000 after buying an additional 48,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AbbVie by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after buying an additional 2,326,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $87.99. 13,551,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,183,443. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

