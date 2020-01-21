ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.94.

ABM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

NYSE:ABM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.76. 17,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,425. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,184 shares of company stock valued at $357,070. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ABM Industries by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,999,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,980,000 after purchasing an additional 184,023 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 76,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $203,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

