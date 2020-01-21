AC3 (AC3) Price Tops $0.0004

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, AC3 has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. One AC3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Bibox and Stocks.Exchange. AC3 has a market capitalization of $189,118.00 and $7.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AC3 alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AC3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AC3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.