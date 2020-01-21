Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,313 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.6% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $858,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.08. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $147.44 and a 12-month high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $2,406,728.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,351 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

