Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.82. 19,988,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,240,287. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.