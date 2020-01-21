Access Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,984 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,313,000. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,562.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 554,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,998,000 after purchasing an additional 548,681 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,846,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 998,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,333,000 after purchasing an additional 338,833 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,385 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

