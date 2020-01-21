Access Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust comprises about 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 164,427 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 977,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the period.

In other Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust news, insider Spencer Matthew 533,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BBN traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,806. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $25.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

