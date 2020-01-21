Access Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DRI traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.55. 1,502,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.25 and a 52 week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

