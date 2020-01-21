Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,855 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.16. 4,099,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,659. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.46. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,235. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

