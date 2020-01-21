Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,684 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 14.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $25,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $79.16. 875,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,868. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average is $72.76. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $79.35.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.