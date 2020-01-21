Access Financial Services Inc. Takes $1.58 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 79.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 215.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,132,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,580,000 after buying an additional 773,112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 152.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 26,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 7.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $76.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.