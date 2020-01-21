Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATVI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

ATVI traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $61.33. 1,420,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,416,675. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,634,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $1,477,000. EQIS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 932.7% in the fourth quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 29,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 26,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 17,171,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,703,000 after buying an additional 2,891,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

