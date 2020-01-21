Acute Angle Cloud 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $131,352.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, LBank, CoinTiger and HADAX. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 17% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $438,871.00 and approximately $131,352.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,732.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.01938510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.18 or 0.03931317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00660413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00754578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00107476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010265 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00028984 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00610717 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinTiger, HADAX, BiteBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

