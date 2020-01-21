AdvicePeriod LLC Acquires 6,782 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. AdvicePeriod LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $19,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.90. The stock had a trading volume of 244,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,647. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8443 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

