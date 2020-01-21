AdvicePeriod LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 464,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 41,433 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 44,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,636. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.