AdvicePeriod LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AdvicePeriod LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $22,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $80.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,344. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1501 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.