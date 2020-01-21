AdvicePeriod LLC Has $14.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AdvicePeriod LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $14,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,948,000 after purchasing an additional 855,411 shares during the period. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 537.9% in the fourth quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 259,583 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $22,024,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,315,000 after purchasing an additional 192,303 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 73,748 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $88.06. The company had a trading volume of 752,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,175. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

