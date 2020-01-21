AdvicePeriod LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,772 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,899,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,238,000 after purchasing an additional 72,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 419,734 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,437,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,350,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after acquiring an additional 417,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after acquiring an additional 159,521 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.54. 799,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,819. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4019 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

