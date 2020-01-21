AdvicePeriod LLC Has $36.74 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 3.2% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AdvicePeriod LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $36,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.13. 890,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,111. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $79.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

