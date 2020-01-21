AdvicePeriod LLC Has $6 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.88. 1,001,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,297. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.65. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

