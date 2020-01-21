AdvicePeriod LLC Has $8.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2,876.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 711,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 120,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 627,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.93. 698,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

