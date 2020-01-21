AdvicePeriod LLC Has $8.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

AdvicePeriod LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.65. The company had a trading volume of 247,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,748. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $106.62 and a twelve month high of $130.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.94 and its 200-day moving average is $120.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.6617 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

