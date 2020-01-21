AdvicePeriod LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,167 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 782.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,723. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $38.67.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.7243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.