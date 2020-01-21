AdvicePeriod LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC owned 0.15% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $24,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average of $114.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.87 and a 12-month high of $115.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

