AdvicePeriod LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AdvicePeriod LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,080. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.79 and a twelve month high of $184.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.15 and its 200 day moving average is $168.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

