AdvicePeriod LLC Purchases 2,099 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $107,000.

VT traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $82.55. 1,476,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,149. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6109 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

