AdvicePeriod LLC Purchases 3,414 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $32,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 315,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.61. The company had a trading volume of 563,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,018. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $120.37 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.0157 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

