AdvicePeriod LLC Purchases 43,176 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.43. 2,750,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,876. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $239.58 and a 52 week high of $305.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.4285 per share. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.