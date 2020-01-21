AdvicePeriod LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AdvicePeriod LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.8% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,983,000 after acquiring an additional 122,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $128.60. 3,507,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $128.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.