AdvicePeriod LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AdvicePeriod LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 5,794,415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,473,000 after buying an additional 862,369 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,111,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 447.5% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 108,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 88,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.25. The stock had a trading volume of 763,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average is $121.96. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $105.89 and a 52 week high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

