AdvicePeriod LLC Sells 12,776 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AdvicePeriod LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,776 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,135 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 612,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 473,574 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 902,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,479,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,512,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.58. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.