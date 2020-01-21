AdvicePeriod LLC Sells 14,806 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

AdvicePeriod LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,806 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,705,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 854.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 369,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,331. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $66.94 and a 12-month high of $81.39.

