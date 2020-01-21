AdvicePeriod LLC Sells 153,354 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AdvicePeriod LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,354 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,848 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 237,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $332.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,888,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,122. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $262.26 and a twelve month high of $333.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.85 and a 200-day moving average of $306.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

