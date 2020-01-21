AdvicePeriod LLC Sells 4,187 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

AdvicePeriod LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.35. 297,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,892. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

