AdvicePeriod LLC Sells 530 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AdvicePeriod LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,292,000 after acquiring an additional 237,740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 124,648 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 278,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,243,000 after acquiring an additional 83,483 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.00. 743,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,909. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.05 and a 1-year high of $192.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.5077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

