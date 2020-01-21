AdvicePeriod LLC Trims Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

AdvicePeriod LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,553 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.55. 1,243,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,072. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $110.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day moving average of $110.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

