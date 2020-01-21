AdvicePeriod LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AdvicePeriod LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,602. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.50. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

