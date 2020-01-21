Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires 5,298 Shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF comprises 0.6% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 1.58% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 80,130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 784,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,493,000 after purchasing an additional 467,204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF alerts:

INKM traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.66. 11,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,862. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.4927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.