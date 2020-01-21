Advisors Preferred LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 32,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 116,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYG stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,195,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,411,324. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average is $87.08. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.83 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.