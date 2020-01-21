Advisors Preferred LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter worth $677,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 91,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.18. 310,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $51.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

