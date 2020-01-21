Advisors Preferred LLC Buys 25,073 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,957. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0622 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.