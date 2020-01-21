Advisors Preferred LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,771 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27,380.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066,765 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 398.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,006,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,724 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,483.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,368,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,881,000 after buying an additional 2,218,521 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,795,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 260,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $128.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,727,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,633,147. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.32 and a 52-week high of $129.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

