Advisors Preferred LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 1.93% of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GYLD traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,628. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.1338 dividend. This is an increase from Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

