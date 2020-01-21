Advisors Preferred LLC Has $13.08 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 149.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,463 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $109.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,171. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4735 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

