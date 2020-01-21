Advisors Preferred LLC Has $3.98 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,400 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,742,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,305,000 after purchasing an additional 528,117 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,013,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 502,236 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,642,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,300,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,927,000 after acquiring an additional 380,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 374,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 358,201 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 676,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,834. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

