Advisors Preferred LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,240 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 994.4% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 105,306 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 354,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 29,463 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,138,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 293,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. 559,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,206. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

