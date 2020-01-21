Advisors Preferred LLC Has $31.98 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,109 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises about 8.7% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 5.44% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $31,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 66,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.49. 63,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $45.98 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4498 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

