Advisors Preferred LLC Increases Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 652.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CarMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in CarMax by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus upped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.90. 1,549,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,648. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

