Advisors Preferred LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF comprises 0.5% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPGB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 254.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,135 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,843,000. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 181,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPGB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,266 shares. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.0236 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $12.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.42%.

