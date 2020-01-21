Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

